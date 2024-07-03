Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.25

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

