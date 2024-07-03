National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.
NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
NGG opened at $57.41 on Friday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
