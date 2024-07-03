Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 6% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 461,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,783,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

