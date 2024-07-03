Monument Capital Management Reduces Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,573,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,690,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 45,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

