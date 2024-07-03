Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) were down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.53 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 257,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 686,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The stock has a market cap of £15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.29.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

