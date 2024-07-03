MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,718,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

