Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.13

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 17034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.
