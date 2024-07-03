MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MicroVision Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,913 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,337,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

