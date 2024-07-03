MicroVision’s (MVIS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.
MicroVision Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,212.54% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroVision will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
