Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Shares Down 3.5%

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

