Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Down 3.4%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 42,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 75,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$47.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Stories

