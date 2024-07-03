Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Medicure Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

