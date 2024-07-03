Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. UBS Group raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MTG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 1,411,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

