Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $378,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 2,161,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

