Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 726,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,945. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

