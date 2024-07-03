Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 174,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.