Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,002 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 840,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after buying an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after buying an additional 105,277 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 2,118,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.