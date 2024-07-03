McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.04. 2,026,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,628. The company has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.