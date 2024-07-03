Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,312,626.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

