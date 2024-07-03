MagnetGold Trading 28.8% Higher This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $22.46 million and approximately $242.57 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

