Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$18.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.94. 718,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.36. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

