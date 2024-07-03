London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($105.58).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($139.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.45) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,154 ($115.79) per share, for a total transaction of £183,080 ($231,570.96). 6.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,278 ($117.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,827.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a one year high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,191.46.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

