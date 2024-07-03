London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,600.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,600 ($45.54) and last traded at GBX 3,445 ($43.57), with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($42.37).

London Security Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £422.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,935.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,057.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,056.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,966.29%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.