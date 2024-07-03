Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $139.45 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001624 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $139.45 million and $6.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

