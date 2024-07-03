Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.94

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Landstar Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.