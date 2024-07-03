Komodo Price Down 9.2% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $41.26 million and $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,121,832 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.