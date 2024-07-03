Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 40%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 220,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 169,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Down 40.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
