Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.13 ($41.00) and last traded at €38.85 ($41.77). 240,998 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.18 ($42.13).

Kion Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.43.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Further Reading

