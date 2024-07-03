Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €38.13 ($41.00) and last traded at €38.85 ($41.77). 240,998 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.18 ($42.13).
Kion Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.43.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.