Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.43. 800,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,463,395. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $197.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

