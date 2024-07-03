Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 561 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 72,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

GLD traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $217.95. 1,102,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.