KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $692,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FBND traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 958,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,337. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

