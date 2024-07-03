KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. 7,455,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $624.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S



Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

