KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,450 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3,157.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,815. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $260.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

