Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $88.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KROS stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

