Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 9.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.16. 2,630,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,382,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

