Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.64.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

