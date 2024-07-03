JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Barclays cut British Land to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

BLND traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 411.40 ($5.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,015. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -345.71, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.61.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders purchased a total of 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

