JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $4.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.80 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
