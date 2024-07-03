JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target to $4.80

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.80 to $4.80 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 944,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.