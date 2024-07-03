John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

JBT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 248.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.