Jefferies Financial Group Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $18.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. 2,203,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,853,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

