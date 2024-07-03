Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

J traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,638. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,995. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $205,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.