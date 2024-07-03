Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 7,000 Shares

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 515,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,456. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

