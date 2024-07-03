Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock Position Lowered by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Jackson Financial accounts for 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JXN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 307,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,991. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

JXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

