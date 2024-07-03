J Mariner Kemper Sells 8,450 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 326,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,832. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.