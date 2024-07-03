Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Iveda Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IVDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 36,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,176. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 61.50% and a negative net margin of 81.78%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.