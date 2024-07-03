iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.93

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $130.93 and last traded at $131.57, with a volume of 296541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.05.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

