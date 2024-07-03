iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,168,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

