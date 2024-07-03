iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.76

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $61.91, with a volume of 75136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

