iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.28

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $83.73, with a volume of 1999201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 169,443 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 221,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

