iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.22

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 3616809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29,028.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

