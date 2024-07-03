iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.03

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.03 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 59195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
